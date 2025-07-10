Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center to host free three-part lecture series beginning Aug. 13

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center has announced a new, free lecture series.

The August series will include three lectures, held in the historic ballroom of the Baker Hunt “Scudder House” in Covington. Each lecture will feature a new speaker and topic, and offer a cash bar with drinks and snacks available for purchase.

The events are free and open to the public, however registration is required due to limited seating.

Series dates and topics include:

• August 13: Anyone Can Be a Chair Maker, presented by Chris Schwarz, Lost Art Press

Schwarz, a furniture maker for 22 years, publisher and founder of Lost Art Press, and previous editor of Popular Woodworking Magazine, will show off a 300-year-old chair made by a farmer, and the clues it offers as to how it was built. He will use those clues to assemble a basic chair on stage.

• August 20: Business Practices for the Artist, presented by Patrick Hughes, DBL Law

Designed as a presentation for working or budding artists, the discussion topics will include entity selection and formation, entity governance and related regulatory matters, liability protections and limitations, banking, and taxes. The format will be conversational, and participants will be encouraged to ask questions throughout the presentation.

• August 27: The Underground Railroad and the Power of Religion in Northern Kentucky, presented by Dr. Eric Jackson, Northern Kentucky University

In Northern Kentucky, the Underground Railroad thrived through the courage of freedom seekers and the spiritual resolve of religious communities. Churches and faith leaders provided sanctuary, moral guidance, and networks of resistance, demonstrating how deeply rooted religious conviction empowered a movement for liberation and justice across the Ohio River. This presentation will serve as a snapshot of this topic.

Lectures will be given at Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center, located at 620 Greenup Street in Covington.

For more information and to register, visit www.bakerhunt.org.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center