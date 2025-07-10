Rotary Club of Florence now accepting nominations for 2025 Citizen of the Year Award

The Rotary Club of Florence is seeking nominations for its 2025 Citizen of the Year Award.

Citizen of the Year nominees should be a person or couple who has a record of service. Candidates are typically not in the public eye but who “fly below the radar screen” and not seeking public recognition. Nominations can be submitted online via www.florencerotary.org and are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 1.

To be eligible, your nominee must:

• Currently be a citizen of Northern Kentucky • Have the respect and admiration of their friends, neighbors and peers • Play an active and useful role in the community • Exemplify the “Service above Self” standard in his or her professional and community involvement

“The Rotary honors our community’s unsung heroes with our Citizen of the year program,” said Rotary Club of Florence President Ian Addington. “There are folks in our community who are doing wonderful acts that are largely uncelebrated, mostly because they do the right things when no one is looking. Our club is always looking to celebrate those who make our community a better place, whether they be outstanding teachers, outstanding students or outstanding ordinary citizens.”

The Citizen of the Year Award was created in 1995 and has honored over 34 inductees since its inception. Previous recipients have included teachers, pastors, doctors, coaches, neighbors, non-profit directors, postmasters, missionaries, administrators and many others.

Multiple letters of support are encouraged to demonstrate the nominee’s qualifications for the award. If a citizen has been previously nominated and was not the award winner, they remain eligible for recognition.

Established in 1945, the Rotary Club of Florence consists of over 50 business and community leaders from across Boone County. The club is a civic organization that is part of Rotary International, an organization of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in the communities they serve.

This year’s recipient will be honored at the club’s October 6 meeting.

For a slide show of past recipients, visit www.florencerotary.org.

