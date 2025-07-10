Kentucky Circuit Clerks, Donate Life Kentucky Trust summer raffle raising funds for transplant patients

The Circuit Clerks of Kentucky are once again making a lifesaving difference across the Commonwealth.

Through a longtime partnership with Donate Life Kentucky Trust (Trust), they are helping to raise critical funds for transplant patients and donor families through the 2025 Summer Raffle featuring a brand-new Axis UTV as the grand prize.

“This raffle is just one of the ways we continue to support the nonprofit we helped create,” said John Middleton, Kenton County Circuit Clerk. “Since 1992, we have been proud to stand with the Donate Life mission to ensure no family faces the donation or transplant journey alone.”

Donate Life Kentucky Trust was founded by the Circuit Clerks of Kentucky in 1992 and continues to thrive because of their leadership and commitment. Over the years, their efforts have helped the donor registry grow to over 2 million Kentuckians.

Their dedication allows increased donation education in communities, scholarships, and supports thousands of families across the state. With over 1000 Kentucky kids and adults waiting for a lifesaving transplant, the need is greater than ever.

Thanks to Hopkins Co. Circuit Clerk Tanya Bowman for securing the Axis UTV donation, all proceeds from the raffle will directly support the Trust’s programs including travel and lodging for donor families, care packages for transplant patients, and early kidney disease detection efforts in underserved communities.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at www.donatelifeky.org. The drawing will take place on Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. on the Donate Life Kentucky Trust Facebook page.

Details, terms and conditions are available at www.donatelifeky.org.

Kenton County Circuit Clerk