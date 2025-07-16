Baker Hunt, Roebling Books seeking entries from youth 5-18 for new community art show

Staff report

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center and Roebling Books are teaming up for a new youth art show titled “The Story Within.”

This visual narrative showcases art by the community, from artists ages 5-18. Artists are tasked with painting a wooden book to share their story, or a story that resonates with them.

The works can be viewed Friday, August 15, from 4-6 p.m. at Baker Hunt, located at 620 Greenup Street in Covington. During the show, attendees can vote for their favorite art book. Following the event, attendees can enjoy a free concert by Mid Life Reverie, starting at 6 p.m. A food truck will also be present from 4-8 p.m. Those interested in attending the free concert are asked to register in advance.

Young artists ages 5-18 are encouraged to apply for the art show, now through July 25. Prizes will be awarded in two different age groups: ages 5-10 and ages 11-18.

Winners will be decided by popular vote and by a mystery judge. Awards include a monetary prize, Baker Hunt certificates, and Roebling Books gift certificates.

More details for this call can be found on the Baker Hunt website.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center