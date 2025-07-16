State makes $15.6 million investment in state parks, to secure electric grid

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday a $15.6 million investment to ensure a reliable electric grid at Kentucky state parks, where in addition to serving vacationers, also offers housing to families in need following catastrophic weather events.



Under the Grid Resilience Grant Program, projects at both Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park and Kenlake State Resort Park will include improvements to the electrical infrastructure and will ensure reliable power and essential services remain available to citizens during severe weather events.

Each project will receive $7.8 million in grant funding.



“Kentucky state parks not only provide Kentucky families with a great place to visit and make memories together, they have also sheltered our people in need during every natural disaster our state has faced,” Beshear said. “That’s why it’s so critical that we continue to invest in our parks and keep them up to date, resilient and efficient.”

Kenya Stump, executive director of Kentucky’s Office of Energy Policy, said, “This approval represents one example of how we are investing in resilience, which means we are supporting communities before, during and after storms and when other extreme weather compromises our power systems.”



“We are thrilled to receive these grants supporting power grid resilience at Kenlake and Kentucky Dam Village,” said Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer. “These parks draw travelers from near and far and act as critical resources for the community during emergencies. This funding will ensure they can act as stable response centers and serve their neighbors in times of need.”

Kentucky state parks play a vital role in supporting regional resilience. During the pandemic, they were utilized to house first responders, and most recently, they provided emergency shelter for families affected by severe tornadoes and flooding. However, state officials have pointed out that aging infrastructure has contributed to challenges in maintaining a reliable power source during these critical times.



Work on the projects is expected to begin this fall and be completed in 2026.