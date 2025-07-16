Mike Tussey: You never forget your first home — because it’s Home Sweet Home

Newlyweds usually have a general idea as to where their first home will be and why. There are others who begin the hunt through real estate contacts, friends, and neighbors and just out driving around the desired neighborhoods.

Once you have found it, the fun begins in changing things to fit your dreams from painting rooms to placing the furniture in just the right spot. Whatever the case, there is one thing for sure – you will never forget your first home and neighborhood.

Jo and I were married in 1961 and the “hunt” was on for our new home. By early 1962 we found our “dream home” in Westwood, Kentucky a small suburb of Ashland. We looked at many homes and took our time finding the home we could afford while having the necessities within our budget.

Our new home was located at 2610 Chessie Drive and as we were closing on the deal, you could feel the excitement as we counted the days until we could actually move in.

Our new home was on the market for over $10,000, but we settled for $9800 with a monthly payment of $76 which included taxes and insurance.

Some would have called it the perfect “starter home.” Maybe it was as it was small as homes sold for in the early 60’s with 2 bedrooms, bath, living room and kitchen. That was it.

However, we did have a very small front porch with a driveway and a large level back yard.

We even had the legendary small white picket fence in the front yard.

Jo and I were so very proud of our little house and even more excited when we learned our first child would be coming in the Spring of ’62.

Westwood, a small community, was very close knit so it wasn’t long that we made many friends with everyone on Chessie Drive and even down on Westview Drive.

On Chessie, our next door neighbors were Local and Evelyn Young, a middle-aged couple who were so friendly. Then came the Holbrooks, Hornbuckles, Lamberts and McNabbs.

Cookouts were many, especially on holidays and just like in the movies, the neighbors visited from time to time.

Down on Westview Drive, we became friends with Harold and Ann Morrison, George Stout, Lacy Tolliver and Elwood Gibbs.

However, at 625 Westview Drive, George Stout became a resident the same year we moved into our home – 1962. Today, he is the oldest resident of the neighborhood having moved in 63 years ago. In fact, you could really call him – “The Duke of Westview Drive”!

When asked what was the magic that made our small neighborhood special, he replied: “Really, it was just so enjoyable living on Westview because every one knew everyone. We paid $12,000 for our home and have never regretted it once. All the neighbors seem to want to mix and be friendly.”

In fact, George is well-known throughout Westwood and Ashland for his community involvement even today. At 96 he is a bundle of energy.

George remembers that it was not only the neighbors who were so friendly, but the kids were too:

“Our daughter Diane during her grade school years always seemed have all the kids in the Chessie Drive-Westview Drive neighborhood in our back yard, having a ball.”

However, George was eager to point out, the years have taken their toll: “Today, its a lot different because I don’t know any of our neighbors. There is no interaction at all as folks just seem to keep to themselves. But, that’s ok although I do wish it was like it used to be.”

Simply put, as George mentioned, we were overwhelmed by the friendliness shown by all of our nearby neighbors during those early years. Local and Evelyn Young lived right next to us and almost immediately, Local came over and welcomed us to the neighborhood. He was very active within the community and had to be one of the top well know residents in Westwood.

I vividly remember him coming over a few days before Christmas dressed as Santa Claus with a very loud HO HO HO! George was very community minded as well being a member of the Westwood Lions club which really served as a means to meet just about everyone in the small village of Westwood. Today, George has been a member of the Ashland Elks Lodge for 74 years.

Although, not a resident of Chessie Drive, Larry Menshouse was a fine man whom I met bowling one night. It wasn’t long before Larry came to visit and we were showing him our huge backyard. He asked if we like to cook out and we said we did.



So, Larry suggested that he could build a nice BBQ pit if we wished. In just a short time, Larry had it finished and it looked great. I bet its still there today. Larry’s neighborly gesture was simply a token of how great the residents of Westwood really were.

The photo shown was taken in October 1962 of our first born son, Mike in our front yard. Later in 1965, our second son, Chris was born as our family began to grow in our first home. It’s interesting how our memory of this small little house resonates even today.

There was no central air conditioning, only one furnace vent located in a hallway next to the living room. That was it. Later, we purchased a small window air conditioner which did ok. It was indeed a necessity during those warm months of summertime in the 1960s.

We were so very proud of our home, small as it was. Jo loved the proverbial picket fence so much she created an archway of roses at the gate. The years passed quickly and in a blink of an eye it was 1970.

By this time, I changed my career from broadcasting to law enforcement with the Ashland Police Department. We were very excited about my new career until the bad news hit us like a brick.

I was told upon my appointment date pursuant to the city ordinance, I would have to establish a home within the city limits of Ashland.

Although, Chessie Drive was less that a mile from the city limits, we had to say goodbye to our beloved Chessie Drive and all of our wonderful memories.

We found our second home in Ashland at 2532 Hilton Avenue. This time, we had plenty of room for our family of two boys and soon be three in 1972 when Joe was born.

As George Stout alluded to, it was now a new decade and just like in Westwood, the neighbors kept to themselves. Twelve years passed by and Jo and I with our three sons were able to move to 2417 Lynnhaven Court. A beautiful home with all the amenities anyone could ask for. Again, just like the yesterdays of the past, all the neighbors were just there and that was it.

From our beloved Chessie Drive, to Hilton Avenue and onward to Lynnhaven Court, in 1997 we began an incredible change of our lives as we moved to Florence here in Northern Kentucky. We love our home very much and even the neighbors are very friendly too, especially Steve Hoffman.

So, I am sure everyone has a story such as ours.

One thing for sure we all have, and that is a ton of incredible memories which strongly live on today. That’s because we will never forget – HOME SWEET HOME.

