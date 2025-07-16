‘Other’ leads the way in voter registrations for fourth month in a row

The political party that is the biggest winner when it comes to new voter registrations in the state is not Democrats or Republicans, it’s “Other,” according to the latest figures from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.

He announced Kentucky voter registration as Independent or under “other” political affiliations accounted for two-thirds of new registrations in June and marks the fourth straight month “other” registrants had more new voters than the two major political parties.



“We see in Kentucky what we are seeing nationally: a surge in independent and third-party voter registration, driven by the decline of the Democratic Party,” said Adams, a Republican.

In June, 4,228 voters were removed from the rolls in the state, including 3,006 who had died, 547 received felony convictions, 410 who moved out of state, 188 who voluntarily de-registered, 54 adjudged mentally incompetent, 13 were non-citizens and there were 10 eliminated because they were duplicate registrations.

Republican registration heading into July accounts for 47 percent of the electorate, with 1,583,527 voters. Republican registration rose by 828, a .05 percent increase. Democratic registration constitutes 42 percent of the electorate, with 1,390,282 voters. Democratic registration dropped by 890, a .06 percent decrease. There are 362,747 voters registered as Independent or under other political affiliations, making up 11 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration jumped by 1,579, a .44 percent increase.

There is no General Election in Kentucky this year. In 2026, Kentucky voters will have plenty of races where they can voice their choices. Among them, the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Mitch McConnell of Louisville. The 83-year-old, who has been in that office since 1985 and is the longest serving U.S. Senator in Kentucky history, has announced he is not seeking an eighth term.

In addition, Kentucky’s six Congressional seats, all 100 in the Kentucky House and the even-numbered state Senate districts will also appear on the ballot next year.

Other dates to know: the last day to change your political party is Dec. 31, 2025. The filing deadline for the 2026 primary is Jan. 9. The primary election is May 19, although there will be three days of early in-person voting on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (May 14-16) prior to election day.

Kentucky Today