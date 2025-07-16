Truist Foundation awards grant to Enzweiler Building Institute to enhance skilled trades training

The Enzweiler Building Institute (EBI), operated by the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA NKY), has received a $37,000 grant from Truist Foundation. The funding will support a series of capital improvements at EBI’s Covington location, a 10,000-square-foot trades training facility that has rapidly expanded to meet growing regional workforce needs.

The grant was a part of Truist Foundation’s “Building Career Pathways to Economic Mobility” pillar and will fund critical infrastructure upgrades that will directly enhance the student learning experience and increase job readiness for adults training in the skilled trades.

Specifically, the grant will fund:

• Installation of ventilation, gas lines, and ductwork for the HVAC training room to make equipment fully functional for hands-on instruction.

• Construction of a raised platform for HVAC units—built by EBI’s carpentry students as a real-world learning opportunity

.

• Purchase of a forklift for classroom support and student certification in forklift operation, a highly sought-after industry credential.

• Acquisition of two storage containers for safe material storage to accommodate the increase in students and supplies at the Covington site for regular programming as well as the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades.

“These upgrades are absolutely vital to advancing our mission of preparing students for successful careers in the construction industry,” said Brian Miller, Executive Vice President of BIA NKY. “The support from Truist Foundation allows us to bring hands-on learning to life and gives our students the tools they need to train with confidence and graduate ready for the workforce. This investment strengthens our ability to deliver training that leads to real jobs and economic advancement.”

Since opening the Covington location in 2023, EBI has increased its enrollment to over 150 students across programs including carpentry, HVAC, electric, masonry, welding, plumbing, facilities maintenance and the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades.

“At Truist, we believe in building better lives and communities,” said Billy Santos, senior vice president and market president for Truist. “Supporting the Enzweiler Building Institute reflects our commitment to strengthening pathways to economic mobility and helping individuals gain meaningful, life-changing employment. Truist Foundation is proud to invest in the people and programs building a stronger future for Northern Kentucky.”



The Enzweiler Building Institute is one of the nation’s oldest continually operating association trades training programs. In partnership with other community stakeholders, EBI is meeting the region’s high demand for skilled workers—projected to exceed 65,000 new construction jobs over the next decade in Greater Cincinnati.