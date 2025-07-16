Beechwood High School among 11 Kentucky schools designated ‘Spotlight Schools’ by KDE

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has announced 11 schools across the Commonwealth have been selected as Spotlight Schools, a recognition highlighting their exceptional academic performance, innovative practices and commitment to student success.

The 2025 Spotlight Schools include:

• Beechwood High School (Beechwood Independent)

• Cold Hill Elementary School (Laurel County)

• Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. HS (Dawson Springs Independent)

• duPont Manual High School, (Jefferson County)

• Farmington Elementary School (Graves County)

• Farristown Middle School (Madison County)

• Graham Brown School (Jefferson County)

• McKee Elementary (Jackson County)

• Pikeville High School (Pikeville Independent)

• South Warren Middle School (Warren County)

• B. Muncy Elementary School (Leslie County)

The schools have demonstrated excellent leadership, effective teaching strategies and dedication to continuous improvement. As Spotlight Schools, they will play a vital role in sharing their successful practices with other schools across Kentucky, inspiring and guiding educators in their efforts to raise student achievement and create positive, inclusive learning environments.

“Recognizing these outstanding schools allows us to showcase the incredible work happening in classrooms across Kentucky,” said Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher. “Their dedication to student success and commitment to innovation make them valuable models for schools statewide.”

As part of the recognition, each Spotlight School documented and shared their journey on a story card, providing insights into key strategies, initiatives and lessons learned. These narratives will serve as powerful tools for educators and leaders seeking to implement effective practices in their own schools.

Schools across the Commonwealth are encouraged to visit the Spotlight Schools webpage and explore the story cards to learn more about the practices the schools have implemented to close achievement gaps, elevate student, family and community engagement and foster academic success. Each school’s Story Card provides valuable insights and inspiration for educators looking to strengthen their own instructional strategies and initiatives.

Angie Alexander, principal of Farristown Middle School, said being recognized as a Spotlight School is a tremendous honor for the school’s staff.

“We have learned and grown so much over the years through collaboration with other schools, and we are excited to continue that journey,” Alexander said. “This opportunity allows us to share what we have learned and gain new insights to keep growing together.”

Fletcher said KDE looks forward to working closely with these schools as they take on an important role in elevating education across the state.

For more information about Spotlight Schools, please visit www.education.ky.gov.

Kentucky Department of Education