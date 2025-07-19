BB Riverboats’ Belle of Cincinnati to kick off annual Summer Tour schedule July 31

BB Riverboats’ Belle of Cincinnati will set sail for its annual Summer Tour July 24-31, with five authentic riverboat cruises to locations along the upper Ohio River.

For over 20 years, the Belle of Cincinnati, an authentic paddlewheel riverboat, has made an annual 150-mile, journey up the Ohio River from its home in Newport located in the Port of Cincinnati. During the leisurely curise, the Belle of Cincinnati visits historic river cities, offering guests and destination communities a true taste of riverboat tradition on the Mighty Ohio River.

“Our crew looks forward to this trip every year,” said BB Riverboats’ Sales Director Nancy Willhoite. “We just love it. It’s a chance to slow down and soak in the sights of these beautiful, and historic, river cities. It’s so much fun watching families and friends see their towns from the decks of our boat. It’s a view some rarely get to experience.”

BB Riverboats owner and riverboat Captain Ben Bernstein agreed, summing up his own passion for the summer tour cruises.

“I’ve loved traveling the Ohio River this way since I was a boy,” he said. “There are so many places that have remained untouched for hundreds of years. Much like when Mark Twain traveled these waters. It’s like stepping back in time.”

Pristine wilderness, beautiful vistas, and local landmarks witnessed aboard a riverboat offer a unique view of the river. The cruises, along with the care and hospitality of the BB Riverboats’ crew provides memorable, authentic, cruise experiences, which offer food, atmosphere, and historical accounts of the Ohio River.

BB Riverboats will be offering an array of cruise types for families, groups, friends, companies and river enthusiasts alike. Guests can choose a traditional sightseeing cruise, or upgrade to a lunch, dinner, or brunch buffet cruise. Schedules and locations vary.

The summer cruise schedule includes:

• Portsmouth, Ohio – July 24 & 25

• Ashland – Saturday, July 26

• Huntington, West Virginia – Sunday, July 27

• Gallipolis, Ohio – Tuesday, July 29

• Maysville – July 30-31

For more information, or to book tickets for one of BB Riverboats five historic stops, visit bbriverboats.com.

BB Riverboats