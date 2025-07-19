KYTC reminding Kentuckians of ongoing text message scam impersonating the state agency

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning Kentuckians of continuous reports of fraudulent text messages received by residents impersonating the state agency which features a suspicious link similar to Kentucky government website addresses.

The scam messages warn customers of unpaid traffic tickets and say that a “DMV violation” will be reported and “driving privileges” will be suspended if payment is not sent immediately.

We are taking appropriate steps to request to have the fraudulent websites taken down. Kentuckians are encouraged to follow the tips and recommendations below to avoid disclosing sensitive information to scammers.

Tips to spot a scam text

• KYTC does not collect traffic ticket fees or notify customers of violations using text messages. • We do not refer to ourselves as ‘KDOT’ or a ‘DMV’ in official communications. Be cautious of messages using these terms — they are not from us. • Our official website for motor vehicle and driver services is drive.ky.gov. Beware of fraudulent websites that mimic this address—scammers often add subtle changes, like a hyphen, to trick you.

Steps if you receive a fraudulent text

• Do not click the link. • When in doubt, reach out to the agency to confirm authenticity before taking any action. • If you have provided any personal information, contact your bank immediately. • You can also report this to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov, or to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov, or visit the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General website, ag.ky.gov, to follow their guidance concerning potential identity theft. • Forward the suspicious message to 7726 (SPAM) to alert your mobile provider as well.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet