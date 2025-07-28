Behringer-Crawford Museum’s freshART fundraiser to return for 33rd year September 6

Behringer-Crawford Museum’s freshART returns for its 33rd year on Saturday, September 6 from 6-9:30 p.m. in Covington’s Devou Park.

Far more than just an art auction, freshART is a celebration of creativity, community and purpose that brings together regional artists, art lovers and advocates for youth education in a festive evening that supports the museum’s vital programming for children.

Since its inception, freshART has raised over one million dollars to fund hands-on educational experiences that inspire and empower local youth through the arts.

The evening includes:

• A live auction featuring more than 25 original works of art created en plein air in Devou Park • A silentART mobile auction showcasing even more unique pieces • Live music, an all-inclusive bar, and a vibrant atmosphere • The opportunity to support BCM’s mission in a meaningful way

Tickets are $60 per guest, and table sponsorships are available. Proceeds benefit Behringer-Crawford Museum’s youth education initiatives.

The event will be held at Behringer-Crawford Museum, located at 1600 Montague Rd. in Covington.

For more information, sponsorship inquiries or to reserve tickets, visit www.bcmuseum.org, call 859-491-4003 or email freshart@bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum