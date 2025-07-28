More than a dozen streets set to be repaved as part of Covington’s 2025-26 resurfacing plan starting this week

More than a dozen streets in neighborhoods across Covington will get a smoother, safer surface as part of the City’s 2025-2026 Resurfacing Project, with work scheduled to begin this week.

In total, nearly 60,000 square yards of new asphalt will be poured across 13 streets in 10 different neighborhoods: Central Business District, Botany Hills, Monte Casino, Ritte’s East, Licking Riverside, Peaselburg, Eastside, Westside, Latonia Rosedale, and South Covington.

The following streets are included in the resurfacing project:

• Madison Ave. – from RiverCenter Blvd. to 8th St.

• Western Ave. – from Devou Drive to Highway Ave.

• Janes Ln. – from Benton Rd. to Monte Ln.

• Joann Pl. – from Janes Ln. to Monte Ln.

• Siffel Ct. – from Gribble Dr. to Cul-de-sac

• Glenn Ave. – from 40th St. to Southern Ave.

• Garrard St. – from 5th St. to 8th St.

• Howell St. – from 19th St. to 23rd St.

• Wheeler St. – from 12th St. to Byrd St.

• Banklick St. – from 12th St. to 18th St.

• 23rd St. West – from Center St. to East End Ave.

• 40th St. – from Winston Ave. to Church St.

• Kidwell Ln. – from North Cul-de-sac to Summerlin Pl.

The City is asking residents in impacted areas to be patient as work progresses. Temporary parking restrictions will be in place during paving, and affected residents have been notified by mail.

Contracts for the resurfacing were approved during the City Commission’s Legislative Meeting on July 15.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Resurfacing Project will be completed by Riegler Blacktop for $290,638. The remaining Capital Resurfacing Project will be handled by Eaton Asphalt for $470,715.20.

City of Covington