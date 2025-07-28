KY Fish and Wildlife to host ‘Hunter Education Day’ events at 20 locations across state August 2

Kentucky’s fall hunting season begins mid-August, and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is hosting a special statewide “Hunter Education Day” to help prepare new hunters for a safe and successful experience in the field.

The department will offer 20 in-person Hunter Education classes and live-fire range days at convenient locations across Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 2.

This annual educational opportunity is held in August in conjunction with National Shooting Sports Month when additional attention is brought to shooting sports to grow the pastime in communities across the nation.

“Our annual Hunter Education Day is one of the best ways to provide new hunters, especially young hunters, with a convenient all-in-one opportunity to complete their required hunter education in time for the many fall hunting seasons,” said Megan Bagby, hunter education supervisor for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “Whether participants go on to hunt or join the more than 60-million Americans who already enjoy the shooting sports, this is a convenient and free way to learn about firearms basics.”

The department’s Hunter Education training class includes hunter ethics, wildlife conservation and identification, field care of game, first aid, firearm safety, archery and muzzleloading. In an in-person course, the last session will include a written test and a live-fire exercise. In an online course, the live-fire exercise will be available at a department-provided range day.

In addition to Hunter Education Day, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife offers both in-person and online education options, as well as in-person range days, throughout the year across Kentucky. To learn more about these Hunter Education opportunities and to register, visit the department’s Hunter Education webpage.

All in-person courses and range days are open to participants who are at least 9 years old and are offered for free, but registration is required for each session. Registered participants are provided necessary equipment at no charge for use during testing at the ranges. Online hunter education courses are offered by partnering organizations, and some require a fee.

In most cases, to legally hunt in Kentucky all hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, and age 12 or older, are required to have successfully completed a one-time hunter education course and have an un-expired hunting license appropriate for their hunting activity. Species-specific permits in addition to an annual hunting license are required for hunting deer, wild turkeys, bear, bobcats and sandhill cranes. Hunter education credentials issued by other states are valid in Kentucky. Licenses and permits may be purchased through the department’s license sales portal or through licensed retail vendors across the state.

For more information about Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, as well as hunting dates and regulations, visit fw.ky.gov.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources