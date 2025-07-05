Bellevue city attorney announces candidacy for mayor; Charles Cleves not seeking re-relection

By Jim Dady

Special to NKyTribune

Pledging to work toward a greater future for Bellevue, City Attorney Dave Fessler has announced that he is a candidate for mayor.

The mayor’s race will take place in 2026. The incumbent, Charlies Cleves, is not seeking re-election.

Fessler has practiced law for 39 years, including the last six and a half as city attorney. He and his wife Jill, parents of four adult sons, are long-time Bellevue residents.

“I want to be a mayor who will capitalize on the great strengths of our residents and businesses,” he said.

“One of our strengths is how everyone in the City feels welcome and how we’re not divided by social or economic class. I want to parlay that advantage to help us compete in the modern marketplace of cities,” Fessler said.

Fessler was born just across the city line in Dayton. He is a graduate of Sacred Heart School, Bellevue High School, and Eastern Kentucky University, where he graduated with honors. He also graduated with honors from NKU’s Chase Law School in 1986.

He was a member of Bellevue High School’s state championship football team in 1977 and of the Bellevue mile-relay team that was runner-up in the Kentucky state track meet the following year.

“I’m looking forward to the campaign as the chance to renew old friendships and to make new ones,” he said. “The campaign is also a process of education – I want to hear all the good ideas our people have for moving our city forward.”