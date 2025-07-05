Blum-Novotest Inc. opens new competence center, one of four global, in Boone County

Blum-Novotest, Inc. opened the new Blum-Novotest Competence Center (BNCC) in Northern Kentucky at a special celebration recently. It is one of its four global competence centers.

The NKY facility provides a modern hub of technical information, resources and know-how for the Americas. It serves as a regional procurement center to quickly answer the specific market requirements.

The United States is often viewed as the technological showcase of the world. Manufacturing industries are constantly improving competitiveness with a high level of automation and by integrating state of the art measuring and testing technologies into their process. The Blum-Novotest measuring systems are ideally positioned to enable “lights out manufacturing” in job shop operations as well as in harsh, high-production facilities.

“With the Competence Centers, the Blum-Novotest mission is to consolidate its global expertise to provide fast and efficient measuring solutions to the local industries, says Lilian Barraud, Blum-Novotest Inc. President/Regional Manager Americas. “The BNCC delivers results with a highly qualified regional team and a fully equipped technical center with the capacity to pilot software development for relevant machine controls. We will be able to provide needs-based process consulting and optimization. The BNCC expansion has also enabled us to optimize our supply chain process and add the ability to perform local repairs and assemblies.”



The BNCC addition is an expansion to the North Americas Headquarters at 1368 Cox Avenue, Erlanger, located in Boone County near the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).



Established in 1968 and based in Ravensburg, Blum-Novotest GmbH is a globally leading manufacturer of high-quality measurement and testing technology for the international machine tool, aerospace, medical, electronic and mobility industry. Today, the family-run company employs more than 650 staff members at a total of nine sites in Europe and in the USA, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Korea, India, Thailand and Vietnam. Together with specially trained system integrators and regional Competence Centers, this sales and service network guarantees comprehensive support for Blum products in use throughout the world.