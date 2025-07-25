Boone, Campbell among counties with lowest unemployent in KYSTATS latest jobs report

Unemployment rates fell in 115 counties, rose in four counties and stayed the same in Harlan County between June 2024 and June 2025, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Oldham, Shelby and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 4% each. It was followed by Fayette and Scott counties, 4.1% each; and Boone, Campbell, Cumberland, Spencer, Todd and Washington counties, 4.2% each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.5%. It was followed by Magoffin County, 9.1%; Lewis County, 8.8%; Elliott County, 8.6%; Wolfe County, 8%; Carter County, 7.9%; Harlan and Jackson counties, 7.5% each; Lawrence County, 7.4%; and Clay and Knott counties, 7.2% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.9% for June 2025, and 4.4% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted June 2025 unemployment rate was released on July 17, 2025, and can be viewed here. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 5% in May 2025 to 4.9% in June 2025.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics here.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

For more about Kentucky labor market information, visit kystats.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet