Trump approves federal public assistance for KY communities affected by April, May severe weather

The Trump Administration has approved Public Assistance for 64 counties affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides on April 25, and 36 counties affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on May 16-17.

“Great news – the President has approved the Public Assistance we’ve been waiting on for the communities affected by severe weather in April and May,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We never gave up hope and are excited that these counties and communities are going to see the support they need and deserve.”

The President reached out to Gov. Beshear by phone personally to let him know about the funding approved for Public Assistance. The Governor thanked President Trump and told him how well the FEMA teams were conducting operations in Kentucky.

The counties that have been designated for Public Assistance for the April flooding are Allen, Barren, Breathitt, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Caldwell, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Casey, Christian, Clark, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Graves, Grayson, Green, Greenup, Hancock, Hart, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Kenton, Larue, Lawrence, Lee, Logan, Lyon, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McLean, Meade, Metcalfe, Morgan, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Nicholas, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Rockcastle, Spencer, Taylor, Trigg, Trimble, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wolfe and Woodford.

The counties that have been designated for Public Assistance for the May tornadoes are Adair, Barren, Breathitt, Butler, Caldwell, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crittenden, Estill, Jackson, Knott, Knox, LaRue, Laurel, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Owsley, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Spencer, Todd, Trigg, Union, Warren and Wayne.

How To Help Survivors: The Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund was established after the severe weather in February and will serve survivors of that and additional natural disasters. As with previous relief funds, these dollars will first help pay for victims’ funeral expenses. To donate, visit secure.kentucky.gov.

Governor’s Office