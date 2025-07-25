CPE awards $4.3 million in Healthcare Workforce Investment Funds to 28 programs across state

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) has awarded $4.3 million to 28 postsecondary healthcare programs across Kentucky. The awards will provide training scholarships to over 200 Kentucky resident students studying fields with workforce shortages.

Monies were made possible through the Kentucky Healthcare Workforce Investment Fund (HWIF), a public-private partnership enacted during the 2023 legislative session.

Donations from healthcare providers are matched dollar for dollar by the HWIF. The HWIF aims to cultivate a robust healthcare workforce in Kentucky, targeting critical needs among Kentucky’s healthcare professional education and training programs.

The healthcare programs awarded include but are not limited to:

• Radiology

• Radiography

• Nursing

• Paramedicine

• Health sciences

• Physician Assistants, certified (PA-C)

“I am grateful the General Assembly took this meaningful step to address Kentucky’s critical healthcare workforce needs and expand access to training across the state,” said Leslie Sizemore, vice president of workforce and economic development at CPE. “I’m confident these awards will attract more students into healthcare professions and strengthen communities across the Commonwealth.”

Award recipients and their designated healthcare partners are listed below.

• Ashland Community and Technical College, RN ($144,000), King’s Daughters Medical Center • Ashland Community and Technical College, Radiography AAS ($72,000), King’s Daughters Medical Center • Bellarmine University, ABSN ($314,940), Baptist Health Louisville • Bellarmine University, CRNA ($202,000), Baptist Health Louisville • Bellarmine University, MSRT ($78,400), Baptist Health Louisville • Campbellsville University, ADN ($30,000), Taylor Regional Hospital • Campbellsville University, Paramedicine ($40,000), Monroe County Medical Center • Hopkinsville-Christian Co, Paramedicine Program ($30,000), Franklin-Simpson Co. EMS • Hopkinsville Christian Co, Paramedicine Program ($10,000), Jackson County Ambulance Service • Hopkinsville-Christian Co, Paramedicine Program ($30,000), Nelson County EMS • Hopkinsville Christian Co, Paramedicine Program ($10,000), Wayne Co. EMS • Kentucky Christian University, BSN ($318,000), King’s Daughter’s Medical Center • Lindsey Wilson College, BSN ($57,000), Taylor Regional Hospital • Midway University, ADN ($60,000), Bluegrass Care Navigators • Morehead State University, ADN ( $190,000), King’s Daughter’s Medical Center • Morehead State University, BSIS ($300,000), University of Kentucky Saint Claire • Morehead State University, BSN ($190,000), King’s Daughters Medical Center • Morehead State University, Radiography, AAS ($152,000), King’s Daughter’s Medical Center • Murray State University, BSN ($500,00), Baptist Health Paducah • Murray State University, BSN ($40,000), Bon Secours Mercy Health • Murray State University, BSN ($100,000), Jackson Purchase Medical Center • Northern Kentucky University, MSW ($100,000), Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky • Northern Kentucky University, MSW ($25,000), Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions • Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, ADN ($1000,00), Med Center Health • Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Radiography, AAS ($20,000), Med Center Health • University of Kentucky, BSN ($721,070), University of Kentucky Healthcare • University of Kentucky, PA-C ($320,000), University of Kentucky Saint Claire • Western Kentucky University, BSN ($200,000), Med Center Health

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education