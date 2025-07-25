Kentucky’s LIHEAP Summer Subsidy program applications open July 28 – September 12

Kentucky households responsible for their electric costs may qualify for cooling assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Subsidy. Applications will be accepted at Kentucky’s Community Action Agencies from July 28 through September 12 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The program provides households with a one-time electric benefit, determined by the household’s housing category and income level. Households must meet eligibility requirements, including income eligibility of up to and including 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Prior LIHEAP assistance does not affect eligibility, and benefits are paid directly to the utility provider.

To apply, contact your local Community Action Agency office or call 800-456-3452. Visit www.capky.org to find the nearest office.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at the time of application:

• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household. • Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month. • Most current electric bill, statement from your landlord if electric is included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program. • The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

The Summer Subsidy program does not require a disconnect notice, past-due bill, or eviction notice, and benefits can be applied as a credit to your account.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For more information about LIHEAP, including contact information for all local Community Action agencies, please visit the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

