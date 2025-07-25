Kentucky joins ‘Check Your Height, Know It’s Right’ campaign promoting low clearance safety

Kentucky is joining other state transportation agencies across the eastern U.S. this week to spread the word about how drivers can safely pass low clearance bridges to avoid preventable structure and vehicle damage and ensure safety on the Commonwealth’s roadways.

“Whether driving is your career, you’re moving here, or enjoying a Kentucky vacation, knowing your vehicle’s height can help protect you,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Along with buckling up, following speed limits, and eliminating distractions behind the wheel, it’s an important step in staying safe on the road.”

The “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” public awareness campaign, which runs Tuesday, July 22, through Saturday, encourages operators of commercial trucks, rental vans, RVs, and even cars and pickups to check that their vehicle is not too tall to fit safely under bridges that extend over state and local roads.

These overhead collisions, commonly known as bridge hits, not only damage vehicles and infrastructure but also cause delays and put the public and emergency responders at risk.

“To reduce that risk, all drivers should know the height of their vehicle and be observant for and comply with posted low-clearance signs,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “We should all watch for and adhere first to signage indicating bridge heights and not rely solely on navigation devices or apps.”

The Transportation Cabinet is adopting the “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign with the support of The Eastern Transportation Coalition, a partnership of 19 states and D.C. focused on connecting public agencies across modes of travel to increase safety and efficiency. This campaign builds on an innovative New York State Department of Transportation initiative that has served as the vanguard for this multi-state collaborative effort.

The campaign targets all classes of drivers, both CDL and passenger vehicle drivers, operating commercial trucks or leased trucks (delivery and moving box-type trucks), recreational vehicles, and vehicles hauling equipment or livestock trailers. Crash data shows that drivers may not always consider vehicle or load height and related restrictions during operation. For example, a typical 26-foot moving/delivery truck may have a height ranging from 11 feet to 13 1/2 feet.

Kentucky has about 180 bridges posted with vertical clearance lower than the 14-foot federal standard.

The coalition also found that drivers often rely on mobile GPS mapping tools to choose their routes and to provide directions, but those GPS tools are not designed to be used with non-passenger vehicles (i.e. overheight commercial vehicles, leased/rental/delivery box trucks) and do not flag potential low bridge clearance issues.

That’s why the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet encourages all drivers to follow these tips:

• Measure vehicle, check door decal or owner’s manual for max height before traveling • If hauling equipment or livestock, check trailer and load height • Don’t rely on GPS; heed height warning signs before bridges and overpasses • Ensure dump truck beds are lowered, or tall equipment is stowed properly before entering highway

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet