Florence to host Art and Vendor festival, Car Show August 2 at Bell Park and Main Street Fire Station

The City of Florence has announced the city’s Art and Vendor Festival and Car Show will take place on August 2. Proceeds benefit Boone County High School Sports.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bell Park and the Historic Fire Station, located on Main Street in Florence. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend. Event parking will be available at Florence Christian Church.

The festival will feature over 90 unique craft and vendor booths, offering a wide array of handmade goods, artisan products, and local specialties. Attendees can explore a variety of creative works and support local artists and entrepreneurs.

A selection of food trucks including Taqueria Nico, Phat Daddy’s, Kona Ice, Dreamys, Mom & Pop Kettle Corn, Hudie Hut, Steak ‘N Shake off Houston Road and Papa Pats Hotdogs will be on hand for the event. A highlight of the festival will be the display of winners from the Community Photo Contest, showcased in the Main Street Fire Station.

The family-friendly Car Show will run running from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The showcase will feature a lineup of both classic and modern vehicles for all to enjoy.

Participants will compete for a variety of awards, including Mayor’s Choice, Chief of Police Choice, Best Classic, Best Modern, Best Truck/Jeep, Best Motorcycle, and Top 10 Overall. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with a $20 entry fee.