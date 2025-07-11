Campbell County Fiscal Court’s 2025 Citizens’ Acadamy to begin Sept. 8; apply by Aug. 22

The Campbell County Fiscal Court is excited to announce the 2025 session of its Citizens’ Academy, a program designed to enhance civic education and foster greater citizen engagement in county government.

“Participating in the Citizens’ Academy was an eye-opening experience,” said Lisa Robinson, Campbell County Citizens’ Academy Class of 2022. “I wanted to understand more about how our local government works and how it operates, so I could become a better community member and take a more active role in our government’s operations. The academy provided me with valuable insights and a deeper appreciation for the dedicated work of our local officials.”

The eight-week educational program meets on Monday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., from Sept. 8 through November 3, with no session on October 13. Local elected officials, community partners, and county staff will present on various topics, providing participants with firsthand knowledge about county operations, ranging from economic development to quality of life and amenities and public safety.

“Our goal is to share information about the county’s structure and services with more people,” said Steve Pendery, Campbell County judge/executive. If we are successful, my hope is that more citizens will become interested and engaged in the important public work that we do.”

Residents and business owners are encouraged to apply by August 22. For more information and to apply, visit campbellcountyky.gov.

Campbell County Fiscal Court