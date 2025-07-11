Entries are now open for annual Roebling Bridge photography contest; submission deadline July 31

Now through July 31, contestants can submit photographs, AI generated images, short videos or a digital version of creative entries of the Roebling Bridge for the annual Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee (CCSBC) photography contest.

Six winners will receive an exclusive one-hour trip to the top of the Roebling Bridge tower for a personalized photo shoot.

The CCSBC photography contest accepts entires in categories for youth, amateur and professional photographers. Participant costs are $25 while youth entries are free. Public voting via the CCSBC website for the People’s choice winning photos will take place from August 15-22.

A sponsored celebratory event acknowledging the winners will be held at The Metropolitan Club in Covingto September 18 from 5-7 p.m.

The contest is an initiative to increase membership, awareness and education about the historical significance of Roebling Bridge. The CCSBC effort supported the installation of the tear drop lighting and continues to dedicate efforts to preserve and beautify the John A. Roebling Bridge which includes maintenance and operational upkeep of the lighting and installation of the flags.

“CCSBC promotes the photography contest as a vehicle to increase membership, so we can educate the public about the iconic engineering significance and continue our efforts in illuminating the bridge and future operational costs,” said Sherry Roth, CCSBC president. “CCSBC has a membership of 150+ members, and we continue to work hard to increase the membership, so we can continue to highlight the bridge’s historical engineering significance to the public.”

Further details can be found at www.roeblingbridge.org.

The CCSBC is a nonprofit organization of volunteers dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of John A. Roebling Bridge. The committee relies 100% on charitable donations from private citizens and companies. Its mission is to increase awareness, beautify, and educate the historical significance of this iconic landmark.

Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee