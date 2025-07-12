Catholic Charities to host 2025 CASSBA fundraiser August 24 at Devou Park’s Drees Pavilion

For more than 90 years, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Covington has provided corporal and spiritual works of mercy to neighbors in need across Northern Kentucky. On an annual basis, the organization impacts thousands of lives through a wide range of essential services.

Each year, Catholic Charities provides over 57,000 hot meals at Parish Kitchen, a ministry serving anyone in need with dignity and compassion. Through its Mobile Food Pantry, the organization delivers a week’s worth of groceries to 1,700 individuals/6,200 households in six rural counties within the Diocese.

The agency’s St. Joseph Apartments offer stable housing to over 50 individuals/16 families who were formally homeless, helping them build a path toward independence and dignity. In addition, volunteer ministers bring spiritual care and support to more than 2,000 incarcerated men and women in Boone, Campbell, Kenton, and Mason counties.

Catholic Charities also operates mental health and family support programs. In the past year alone, licensed counselors served over 350 children in eight Catholic elementary schools, including inner-city and underserved communities. The organization also offers counseling for families, individuals, parents, and those facing housing crises through its Latonia headquarters.

To sustain and expand their services, Catholic Charities will host its only fundraiser of the year, CASSBA 2025, on Sunday, August 24 from 3–7 p.m. at The Drees Pavilion in Covington’s Devou Park. This year’s theme is “Dreams Are a Journey,” and will feature and evening of food, drinks, live entertainment, auctions, and exciting raffles.

The event will include:

Bourbon Barrel Pick Raffle An experience aimed at bourbon lovers, with a raffle including: • A private barrel selection tour for two winners and their guests (4 people each) at the 174-year-old Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana — a historic distillery closed to the public. • Winners will work directly with Master Distiller Ian Stirsman to select a custom barrel and take home five bottles per person of the selected bourbon. • Additional prizes include: • 3rd Place: Five bottles of the selected barrel • 4th Place: Three bottles of the selected barrel Only 250 tickets will be sold at $100 each. The drawing will take place live at CASSBA on Sunday, August 24 at 6:15 p.m. Winners need not be present to win. Dream Vacation Raffle Winners choose one of three unforgettable getaways: • A 7-night stay in Hawaii for two — with choice of Oahu or the Big Island

• A 7-night beachfront condo stay in Siesta Key, Florida

• A 4-night stay at a Marriott resort in Tempe, Arizona Only 500 tickets are available at $25 each. The winner will be drawn on Wednesday, August 13 at 12:00 PM at Catholic Charities. CASBA Cash Raffle A chance to win big while supporting a meaningful cause: • 1st Prize: $10,000

• 2nd Prize: $5,000

• 3rd Prize: $1,000 Tickets are $20 each and open to individuals age 18 and older. The drawing will occur during the CASSBA event, but winners do not need to be present to win.

All proceeds from CASBA and associated raffles directly benefit the programs and clients of Catholic Charities. Tickets for the event and raffles are available online at www.cassba.com. Community members are encouraged to participate, donate, and help transform lives through mercy, compassion, and hope.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Covington