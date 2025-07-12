New scholarship for community college students aimed at protecting utility lines

A new scholarship for Kentucky Community and Technical College students is aimed at preventing damage to utility lines.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission is providing a $66,000 annual fund to support training in how to safely locate and manage underground utility lines.

The PSC 811 Damage Prevention Scholarship will support training in three programs — construction technology, heavy equipment operations and plumbing technology — at 10 community and technical colleges, according to a KCTCS news release.

The 811 Damage Prevention program, commonly known as the “Call Before You Dig” program, encourages people to call 811 before digging to be sure underground utility lines are not in the way.

Public Service Commission chair Angie Hatton said damaged utility lines “interrupt vital services, damage property, and, in the case of gas and electric lines, can even cause injury or death.

Despite ongoing efforts to promote the use of 811, dig-ins continue to happen.

“ That’s why we partnered with KCTCS to sponsor these scholarships — to better educate the future workforce that will be responsible for working around underground utilities.”

The PSC’s funding will support $2,000 scholarships during the 2025-26 academic year. The funds may be used for tuition, course fees, books, supplies and other education-related expenses, as approved by KCTCS. Scholarships are not automatically renewable, but previous recipients may reapply and be considered for future awards.

To qualify, students must have unmet financial need as determined by the FAFSA and be credential seeking with a minimum 2.0 GPA. Preference will be given to Kentucky residents enrolled full time or planning to enroll full time.

“We’re proud to be part of growing this essential workforce — one that’s helping build a safer and stronger Kentucky,” KCTCS President Ryan Quarles said.

Kentucky Lantern

