City of Covington to host open house to discuss Mainstrasse Village Parking strategy July 17

The Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority will continue its public outreach and phased approach to improve parking in the historic Mainstrasse Village commercial district.

An open house will take place on Thursday, July 17, where residents, business owners, and visitors can weigh in on a range of proposed changes and discuss problems and opportunities designed to make parking more accessible, efficient, and better aligned with the neighborhood’s needs.

“After talking with residents and business leaders, as well as conducting parking studies in-house, using ABM staff who are also residents, I think it is clear that parking in the Village could be improved. We don’t have a set plan; we will be making a modest change, then reassess. Then consider the next change, working to improve the parking situation,” Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority Executive Director Kyle Snyder said.

The parking strategy includes:

• John R. Green Garage: The Parking Authority now oversees 92 public spaces in the garage, reducing rates to $2/hour and $7/day to increase usage. Improved signage has also been added. 20 additional spaces have been offered to residents of the adjoining apartment complex for a monthly fee. • New Parking Meters: Fifteen meters will be installed on Main Street, between 5th and 6th streets, and around the corner on 6th Street. This is the first step in a broader plan to improve turnover in the commercial core. • Service Staff Parking: A low-cost parking program is in development for employees of nearby restaurants and shops, helping to reserve closer parking for customers and residents. • Residential Parking Permit System: Residents can go through a process to create resident-only parking and/or limited public parking on specific block faces. A permit fee will help cover enforcement and signage.

The Mainstrasse Village parking open house is scheduled for Thursday, July 17, from 6–8 p.m. at The Center for Great Neighborhoods, located at 321 W. 12th Street in Covington. The open house will include informational presentations — at the top of each hour — as well as opportunities for discussion.

City of Covington