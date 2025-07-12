CPE head Aaron Thompson receives ECS James Bryant Conant Award for commitment to education

Dr. Aaron Thompson, president of the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), received the James Bryant Conant Award from Education Commission of the States (ECS) at the 2025 National Forum on Education Policy which convened Thursdday.

The award is one of three ECS gives each year to celebrate outstanding commitment to public education.

Thompson was recognized for advancing higher education access and success over his 40-year career. According to ECS, “Thompson’s leadership, vision and decades-long commitment has significantly improved the landscape of higher education and economic opportunity for Kentucky students and demonstrates the potential of innovative state initiatives alongside dedicated partnerships.”

Thompson earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology and political science from EKU and pursued advanced degrees in sociology from the University of Kentucky. After receiving his Ph.D., Thompson returned to EKU as a sociology professor, eventually rising through the administrative ranks to serve as associate vice president for academic affairs.

In 2009, Thompson began his career at CPE, first as senior vice president for academic affairs and then as executive vice president. After a brief stint as Kentucky State University’s interim president, Thompson received the top job at CPE, the first Kentucky native and African American to serve in this role.

A nominator spoke to Thompson’s leadership: “[Thompson] has made exceptional contributions to American education through his visionary leadership, deep commitment to student success and tireless advocacy. His work…has positioned him as a leading advocate for transforming education to meet the needs of a rapidly changing society.”

In addition to this award, Thompson has received the 2024 Exceptional Leader Award from the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association (SHEEO). In 2019, he was inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame.

