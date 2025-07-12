MAMMOTH Music and Arts Festival to host acoustic music series at New Riff Distilling starting July 19

MAMMOTH Music and Arts Festival, Northern Kentucky’s FREE signature music festival, has announced the MAMMOTH Music Series, presented by New Riff Distilling.

The music series will feature a lineup of local acoustic artists and is set to create buzz to celebrate the festival’s return this October.

Morrella Raleigh, owner of Southgate House Revival, said, “We are thrilled to partner with The Aquifer at New Riff to expand on MAMMOTH’S goal to shine a light on the immense local musical talent we have in this area. The show schedule reflects a varied and entertaining array of local musicians and will provide the perfect accompaniment to The Aquifer’s excellent craft cocktails.”

Every Saturday through September at New Riff Distilling’s “The Aquifer” Tasting room enjoy more live music from: Tracy Walker, the Whiskey Shambles Duo, Sundae Drive, Adam Flaig and more. Find the music series playlist on Spotify at MAMMOTH Music Series 2025 and the full series lineup here.

Connect with other music-loving locals and enjoy bourbon creations from New Riff Distilling.

“We’re so proud to welcome the Mammoth Music Series to The Aquifer. Music has always been part of our DNA at New Riff, and this partnership is a natural way for us to support the local arts community.

We’re excited to open our doors to even more folks looking to enjoy great music, great drinks, and everything The Aquifer has to offer,” said Mollie Lewis, president, New Riff Distilling.

Starting July 19th, weekly on Saturdays. 5-7 p.m. at the The Aquifer at New Riff Distilling.

Admission is free and open to everyone, 21+.

Since its debut in 2024, MAMMOTH has transformed East 6th Street into a vibrant celebration of music, art, and culture. The main festival is set for October 5, from noon-8 p.m. along 6th Street between Saratoga and York, and will be even BIGGER this year. The festival will showcase over 30 bands across

five stages, art vendors, a bourbon lounge, food vendors, and family-friendly fun.

MAMMOTH is a not-for-profit corporation that celebrates local, regional, and international talent and community. Every year, 6th Street in Newport transforms into a vibrant cultural hub featuring multiple stages, art displays, food vendors, and more.

Sponsors, MMAF and The Devou Good Foundation, believe in building relations through collaboration is key to bringing positive change to our community.