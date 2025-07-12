By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Covington Police has a new lieutenant – but what they sorely need is a new kickball coach.

Rachel White, who came to Covington as an officer from Morehead seven years ago – and most recently served the department as sergeant, was just named the fifth – and newest lieutenant in the department.

She will be sworn in at a City Hall ceremony July 15 and start serving in her new role, August 1.

Her old role, well, that remained the same – at least on the night the Point/Arc kickball All-Stars showed no mercy in a combined Covington-Erlanger Police contingent at Griffin Elite, disposing of the cops with a record score — 54-25.

For White, who serves as the team coach, her overall record against the 53-year-old non-profit now has dipped to one win in five outings.

“We even tried recruiting from Erlanger this time,” the Coach/Lieutenant, and graduate of Morehead State University, said. “Maybe it’s time for a change.”

The Point/Arc exploded for 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back.

“We were pretty hyped for this one,” said Point/Arc Coach Clifford Lickert. “These youngsters – and some oldsters – enjoy this so much. They do not see the dark side of the world; it’s always sunshine and rainbows for them.”

Especially when they’re playing their arch nemesis – the Covington Big Blue.

“At the end of the day,” Coach Lickert said, “It’s tremendous social interaction for our group.”

As for the new Covington lieutenant, she said she came to Covington, “to make a difference.” She certainly has. White was instrumental in the formation of the Bookworks program, for the Covington department. “We started the program in the spring of 2020 to bridge the gap between the community and the police department,” she said.

The Covington department does a Back-to-School event, and one for Halloween, said White. “With other programs we join, we probably attend about six or seven programs a year.”

In her new role, Lt. White will go back to patrol, she says.

“I’ll be running a shift, and in charge of scheduling; training, and of course more responsibility as well as more paperwork,” she said.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DDS) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educational, socially, residentially, and vocationally.

More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

Rachel White may have been promoted to lieutenant – but her coaching is quite questionable.