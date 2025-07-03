City of Florence to host Cookies and Conversations with the Mayor event July 10 at Government Center

The City of Florence is inviting community members to attend the upcoming Cookies and Conversations with the Mayor event Thursday, July 10 at 2 p.m. at the Florence Government Center, located at 8100 Ewing Blvd. in Florence. The event will take place in the center’s Community Room A.

The free public event will offer residents the opportunity to connect directly with Mayor Julie Aubuchon and city department leadership in a relaxed, informal setting. Residents are encouraged to bring questions, share feedback, and engage in open conversation about City services, programs, and events.

Cookies and light refreshments will be provided as part of a welcoming environment designed to create meaningful dialogue between residents and city officials.

The city is encouraging all residents to attend, get involved, and take advantage of this opportunity to engage with their local government.

For additional information, please contact the Florence Administration Department at 859-647-8177.

City of Florence