Kentucky Center for the Book releases selections for 2025 Great Reads from Great Places inititative

The Kentucky Center for the Book, a part of Kentucky Humanities, has announced the Commonwealth’s selections for the 2025 Great Reads from Great Places initiative, a program of the Library of Congress’s Center for the Book.

Each year, the Center for the Book and its 56 Affiliate Centers—including all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, and Northern Marianas—select books that reflect their region’s unique literary heritage. These titles are featured during the Roadmap to Reading at the National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

For 2025, Kentucky has selected:

• Young Readers Title: Under Anna’s Umbrella by Amanda Driscoll, illustrated by Luisa Uribe This picture book uses the metaphor of an umbrella to explore themes of grief, healing, and friendship. Amanda Driscoll, a graphic designer and author-illustrator of several children’s books, lives outside of Louisville with her two children and two dogs. Illustrator Luisa Uribe, based in Bogotá, Colombia, has worked with numerous publishers worldwide and is known for her emotive and vibrant style. • Adult Readers Title: Starling House by Alix E. Harrow A haunting, modern gothic fantasy set in fictional Eden, Kentucky, Starling House delves into buried secrets, family legacies, and the power of place. Alix E. Harrow, a Hugo Award-winning author and Berea College alumna, is celebrated for her richly imagined novels and fresh takes on folklore and fairy tales.

Since 2002, the Great Reads from Great Places program has introduced readers of all ages to stories that reflect the culture, geography, and history of their home states. Beginning in 2022, each Affiliate Center began selecting titles for both young and adult readers, further expanding the reach of the program.

“These selections beautifully represent Kentucky’s literary voice—from stories that comfort our youngest readers to novels that captivate adult audiences with depth and imagination,” said Bill Goodman, Executive Director of Kentucky Humanities. “We’re passionate about showcasing the work of Kentucky authors like Amanda Driscoll and Alix Harrow with a national audience.”

This year’s National Book Festival will take place on Saturday, September 6 at the Washington Convention Center. Attendees can visit the Kentucky table in the Roadmap to Reading pavilion to learn more about the authors and discover how Kentucky’s stories are shaping the literary landscape.

Kentucky Humanities