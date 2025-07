The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25, U.S. 42, U.S. 127) (mile points 13.45 – 13.87) is now open following an extended closure to replace three modular joints and perform other steel repairs, KYTC District 6 reports.

The bridge reopened to traffic around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2.

A single lane closure is currently in place to finish up some repair work, but one lane is now open in each direction.

The lane closure is expected to remain in place until mid-July.

KYTC District 6