Kentucky Symphony Orchestra to kick off its 31st season of free summer concerts July 12

Staff report

With the 4th of July festivities behind us, we have reason to look ahead — to the first of the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s free Summer Park Series in Devou and Tower parks.

This is KSO’s 31st year for the free concerts.

Hear “Williams’ Wondrous World,” the TV and film music of John Williams, a magical evening with symphonic music from generations of blockbuster films that thrilled the nation through 60 years.

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra performs Williams themes from Lost in Space to Star Wars, Jaws to the theme from NBC’s Sunday Night football — and many more.

The concerts are free and open to the public at Devou Park in Covington at 7:30 p.m. on July 12 and at Tower Park in Fort Thomas at 7:30 p.m. on July 13 in Fort Thomas.

Concessions and food trucks will be on site in both locations. Bring blankets, picnics, or lawn chairs. Concerts are admission-free but donations of $5 per person are suggested.

For more information, full playlists, registration (for weather updates) and directions, visit kyso.org or call 859.431.6216.