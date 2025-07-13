Corporex expands commercial leasing team to strengthened its sales strategy

Corporex, a privately held investment and development firm based in Covington, is strategically expanding its internal leasing team to support its evolving sales strategy and deepening its ownership-based approach to commercial real estate.

This move reflects a deliberate shift toward tighter alignment between asset strategy and management and day-to-day leasing execution. It also strengthens the relationship-first approach to commercial leasing that plays a key part in the Corporex tenant engagement plan.

“Our team is incredible. They live and breathe the ‘Corporex Experience’ by excelling at building business through the strong relationships, in-person engagement, and a strategic sales approach,” said Bert Hehman, Director of Sales and Leasing. “Because of the vast portfolio available to us at Corporex, we are able to utilize every channel available to connect our assets, clients, and partnerships to help businesses grow as needs change and evolve.”

Corporex’s leasing team are professionals with deep and complementary experience in commercial real estate, finance, marketing, and brokerage.

Leading the team, Bert Hehman, who was promoted to Director of Sales and Leasing in January 2025, brings over 20 years of experience across commercial real estate, commercial brokerage, and banking to his role. His background spans sales, brand development, and strategic business growth, with a strong focus on relationship-based selling. Hehman has deep expertise in leasing, development, acquisitions, dispositions, and market analysis across retail, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. His earlier career in commercial and consumer banking, specializing in lending, underwriting, and financial analysis, equips him with a well-rounded understanding of both the financial and operational drivers of real estate success.

Wilson Huber, Leasing Manager, joined the organization in January 2024 and brings a unique edge and team-oriented approach to the organization through his background as a Division 1, NCAA football player and former professional athlete with the Minnesota Vikings. His experience in high-performance, team environments translate into strong leadership, adaptability, and execution. With a master’s degree in finance from the University of Cincinnati, Huber applies sharp analytical thinking and attention to detail to every financial transaction through the leasing process. He is highly effective in Class A office leasing across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, aligning every deal with broader financial and operational goals.

Molly Hoffman, one of the newest members of the team, was hired in early June 2025 and serves as a Senior Leasing Manager. She is a seasoned commercial real estate broker with extensive experience in both traditional leasing and full-service brokerage. Hoffman brings a strong transactional foundation and long-standing client relationships that reinforce Corporex’s reputation for service and trust. She also has extensive experience in the retail sector, having worked with a variety of national and regional tenants across multiple property types.

Annashea Carlisle, Leasing Specialist, is the newest member of the team, joining in June 2025 and offering a unique perspective to the leasing process. As a recent graduate, she brings an academic background in organizational leadership, which provides her with a unique point of view for the sales team in communicating with tenants through the sales process. Carlisle was recently recognized by the University of Miami’s Herbert Business School as the Most Outstanding Student in the Organizational Leadership major, an honor that reflects her dedication, leadership, and academic excellence.



This team expansion reinforces Corporex’s commitment to an integrated model, allowing the organization to align commercial leasing and residential strategy under a shared vision at landmark developments, such as Ovation. This provides a seamless, high-value sales experience that reflects the company’s long-term commitment in placemaking and building community across the region.



“Between our residential and commercial teams, we have the perfect blend of market expertise and relationship-driven service that fuels volume across our existing portfolio,” said Brett Blackwell, President & COO at Corporex. “Bert’s people-first leadership strengthens our leasing strategy and deepens our commitment to building lasting tenant relationships. He and his team are highly skilled at understanding client needs and delivering tailored solutions that drive occupancy, retention, and long-term value.”

Corporex