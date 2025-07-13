Newport High School students bring home national awards from FCCLA conference

Staff report

The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America held its national conference in Florida recently. It attracted attendees from all across the county, including members from Newport High School.

The students attended workshops and traded pins with peers from across the country.

The week ended on a high note with two Newport students, Jasmine Thompson and Abbagail Rubright, being named Top 10 National Finalists. In addition, Rubright brought home 2nd place in the nation in the Job Interview competition.

The organization has over 250,000 student members in more than 5300 chapters and addresses personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer education.

Kentucky has an active state association that helps members develop leadership potential and skills for life — planning, goal setting, problem-solving, decision-making, and interpersonal communication — necessary in the home and the workplace.