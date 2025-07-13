Kenton County Public Library helps beat the ‘summer slide’ through annual summer reading program

Studies show that students who do not read over the summer can lose up to a grade level in reading skills. Summer learning loss can accumulate over time, making it harder for students to catch up when school resumes. Reading together as a family not only helps prevent this loss but also encourages lifelong learning and builds a culture of reading at home.

The Kenton County Public Library’s Summer Reading program can help. The program is six weeks in, but it’s still going strong, and it’s not too late to join the fun. Participants of all ages can earn guaranteed prizes and chances to win Visa gift cards by reading a little each day through July 31.

Reading daily, whether it is a book, magazine or article online, makes a big difference, especially for children.

How to participate

Pick up a paper reading log at any Kenton County Public Library branch or use the Beanstack app to track your progress digitally. Just mark each day that you read. Forgot to log a few days? You can go back and log previous days at any time.

Who can participate

Everyone is welcome — children, teens and adults. You do not need to live in Kenton County to participate, but prizes must be picked up at a Kenton County Public Library location.

Prizes include

• Youth (ages 0–12):

• 5 days of reading: Vinyl sticker

• 10 days: Free book

• 15 days: T-shirt or canvas tote and coupon pack

• Additional prizes from the prize machine and entries into $50 Visa gift card drawings for every 5 days of reading

Teens and adults (ages 13 and up):

• 15 days of reading: Choice of an insulated water bottle or canvas tote

• Additional entries into a $100 Visa gift card grand prize drawing for every 5 days of reading

All prizes are available while supplies last.

Summer can be busy and costly. The library is a free, fun destination for the whole family. While you are picking up prizes, enjoy air-conditioned play areas, board games, computer access, creative maker spaces and engaging programs. On select days, the library also offers free lunches for children and teens.

To get started or learn more, visit www.kentonlibrary.org or stop by any Kenton County Public Library branch.

Kenton County Public Library