News Corporex to sponsor ‘Kentucky’s Boardwalk at Ovation’ for America’s River Roots Festival Oct. 8-12



From October 8-12, America’s River Roots Festival will bring a celebration of food, music and culture to both sides of the Ohio River in honor of the United States’ 250th anniversary. Two of the festival’s eight themed event zones will be hosted in Northern Kentucky, located in Covington and Newport, and collectively known as the OneNKY Zones. These zones are made possible by the support of OneNKY Alliance member organizations and will highlight the area’s unique character and contributions to the national celebration. In Newport, a festival highlight will be Kentucky’s Boardwalk at Ovation, a vibrant riverfront activation hosted within the Ovation development. With the Cincinnati skyline as its backdrop, the zone will be set along the picturesque wooden Boardwalk at Ovation Thursday through Sunday and will feature: • Locally crafted food and beverage offerings for purchase, including regional beers, Kentucky bourbons and themed culinary experiences highlighted along The Boardwalk, • B-Line restaurant features rotating daily on the Boardwalk

• B-Line Speakeasy pop-up bar featuring bourbons and mixed-drinks

• Premium ticketed Bourbon Experience

• Beer Garden • Fireworks viewing • Riverfront activity and a first-class view of the iconic steamboats set to make their way down the river throughout the festival

With delicious bites, local sips, and unbeatable riverfront views, Kentucky’s Boardwalk at Ovation invites guests to savor the spirit of celebration. Corporex, a founding member of the OneNKY Alliance, is leading the development of the Ovation site and will serve as a key supporter of the Newport zone.

“Ovation already serves as a front door to Northern Kentucky, so it makes perfect sense that the development will be a major presence for America’s River Roots within the OneNKY Zones,” said Bill Butler, chairman of Corporex. “As Corporex celebrates 60 years with a history deeply rooted in Northern Kentucky along the banks of the Ohio River, we are proudly playing an active role in this a festival that honors the spirit of innovation and our nation’s 250th anniversary.”

The OneNKY Zones are made possible through the support of OneNKY Alliance members, including Corporex, Fischer Homes, Perfetti Van Melle, Verst Logistics, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Paul Hemmer Co., Central Bank, KLH Engineers, Northern Kentucky University and Thomas More University.

“We are excited about the many adventures in Music, Culture and Cuisine featured as part of the OneNKY Zones at America’s River Roots,” said OneNKY Alliance President & CEO Karen Finan. “This regional celebration holds something for all, thanks to the generosity of the OneNKY Zones sponsors.”

The festival marks the start of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations and will feature programming across both riverbanks, emphasizing local culture, history and regional pride.

Tickets and complimentary offerings for events at Kentucky’s Boardwalk at Ovation in the Newport OneNKY Zone are available at AmericasRiverRoots.com/Bourbon. Full festival details can be found at AmericasRiverRoots.com.

OneNKY Alliance