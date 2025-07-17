The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) on Wednesday introduced its new Tap & Save program, designed to make commuting simpler and more affordable for passengers.

Through the new program, riders pay for their trips as they go. There’s no need to buy day or monthly passes in advance. Riders simply load funds onto their EZfare account in the Transit app or on an EZfare smart card, tap to board and let the system do the rest.

The program automatically tracks riders’ fare spending and ensures they never pay more than the lowest possible price, with daily and monthly fare caps to help riders save money.

Tap & Save details:

• Fixed Routes: Cap at $4/day or $70/month. • Once riders reach their fare cap, all additional rides within that time period are free.

Metro is also introducing the Tap & Save program, allowing the app and card to be used with both TANK and Metro services in Cincinnati.

“We know our riders value flexibility and affordability, and Tap & Save delivers both,” said Jenny Kammes, TANK marketing manager. “This new program ensures our riders always get the best deal without having to plan ahead or do the math. It’s a simpler, smarter way to pay for transit.”

EZFare smart cards are available at TANK’s sales office, located at 3375 Madison Pike in Ft. Wright, and the Transit app is available on Google Play and the App Store. Paper passes are still available at TANK’s sales office and cash is still accepted on board.

To learn more about Tap & Save, visit tankbus.org/tap-and-save.

Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky