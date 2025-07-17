KY records $1.5 billion in real estate sales during June, a year-over-year increase of 13.7 percent

Kentucky Realtors recently released housing market data for June 2025, showing that the total volume of real estate sold for the month was $1.5 billion.

Complete market details for Kentucky in June include:

Total sales volume: $1.5B, up 13.7% year-over-year (YoY), up 3.57% month-over-month (MoM)

Total number of listings sold: 4,612, up 10.1% YoY, up 2.68% MoM

Median sales price: $285,000, up 4% YoY, up 2.2% MoM

Days on the market: 13, up 3 days YoY, steady MoM

New listings: 6,481, up 8.3% YoY, down 4.19% MoM

“Summer is peak buying season, and our real estate market in Kentucky is as strong as ever,” said Barb Curtis, President of Kentucky Realtors. “The total sales volume across the Commonwealth continues to increase month-over-month, reaching an incredible $1.5 billion in June. As total sales, total number of listings and median sales price continue to rise, we expect the market to maintain its strength as we head into Q3.”

Total sales volume in June reached $1.5 billion, reflecting a 3.57% increase month-over-month (MoM) and a 13.7% increase year-over-year (YoY). The number of listings sold saw a slight increase with 4,612 transactions completed last month, and the average number of days on the market remains steady at 13 days. The median sales price also continues to rise, up 2.2% MoM and up 4% YoY to $285,000.

The number of new listings dipped to 6,481 in June, decreasing 4.19% MoM, but up 8.3% YoY. Despite the decrease, Kentucky Realtors reports 3.27 months of inventory available across the state, which is calculated monthly by taking a count of the number of active listings and pending sales on the last day of the month.

“The metrics we track continue to increase year-over-year, which is a great indicator of the strength and longevity of Kentucky’s market,” said Josh Summers, CEO of Kentucky Realtors. “As we’ve seen throughout the first half of 2025, both buyers and sellers across the state continue to engage with confidence.”

In addition to keeping up with market trends, Kentucky Realtors encourages buyers to explore housing affordability factors using the Purchasing Power Calculator, a tool that puts the power in consumers’ hands and helps buyers learn how changes in income, down payment or interest rates could affect their ability to purchase a home.

The comprehensive tool shows buyers how many listings are available and pertinent trends – such as average bedrooms and square footage for their price range – in their desired area. For more information and to access the tool, visit kyhousingfacts.com.

* Data sourced and aggregated from participating Kentucky Realtors member board content as taken on July 15. Data is subject to revision.

