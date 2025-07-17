‘Monmouth on Tap’ Business Social to celebrate Newport’s new Entertainment District

The Newport Business Council is inviting the community to help celebrate the launch of the city’s new Entertainment District with its first official activation – Monmouth on Tap” Business Social. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 22, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., kicking off at 927 Reserve, located at 927 Monmouth Street.

Attendees will enjoy to-go drinks, happy hour specials, and exclusive offers from local businesses while strolling Monmouth Street and discovering the unique charm of Newport’s downtown business district.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Monmouth Street and for Newport as a whole,” said Mark Ramler, chair of the Newport Business Council. “We’re grateful to the City Commission and leadership for their vision and partnership in making the Entertainment District a reality. This kind of collaboration between the city and local businesses is exactly what drives positive momentum, and we’re proud to help bring new energy and opportunity to our historic business district.”

The Business Social will include participation from several Monmouth Street businesses, including 927 Reserve, Headquarters Event Center, Southgate House Revival and Urban Chick, with more expected to join as the date approaches.

The Business Social aims to foster connections among local leaders, entrepreneurs and residents while spotlighting the district’s diverse retail, dining, and entertainment offerings.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Entertainment District on Monmouth Street – this is about building on the strength of one of our city’s most important historic assets,” said City Commissioner Aaron Sutherland. “By blending the charm and character of our main street with forward-thinking policies, we’re supporting longtime businesses, attracting new investment, and creating a more vibrant, connected experience for everyone who lives, works and visits in Newport.”

The Newport Business Council “Monmouth on Tap” Business Social is free to attend. Registration is required and is available online here.

To learn more about the Newport Business Council, visit NKYChamber.com/business-councils or contact Beth Farrer, Member Relations Specialist, at 859-578-6399 or bfarrer@nkychamber.com.



NKY Chamber Business Councils are sponsored by Title Sponsor Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Presenting Sponsor Heritage Bank.

