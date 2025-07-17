Doug Wainscott named Pathfinder of the Year by Kentucky Community and Technical College System

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System recognized Doug Wainscott, Owen County High School guidance counselor, as the recipient of the state’s Pathfinder of the Year award.

Waiscott now lives in Dayton.

The award recognizes the most exceptional high school teacher or guidance counselor from a field of 16 who received Pathfinder of the Year awards from the community colleges earlier this year.

According to the nominations, Wainscott provided individualized, hands-on support to students, helping them navigate their academic and career path from high school to community college. His collaboration with Jefferson Community and Technical College also paved the way for students to advance more quickly.

“Doug’s dedication to student success and commitment to expanding access to higher education through dual credit has made a lasting impact at Jefferson,” said Heather Yocum, Carrollton Campus director. “As a true advocate for our local community college, he opened so many doors for students and strengthened the bridge between high school and college.”

“Being named Kentucky’s Pathfinder of the Year is such an honor, especially as I wrap up my career. Helping students find their path and seek their strengths has always been my purpose, and getting to support kids from my own alma mater at Owen County made it even more meaningful,” said Wainscott.

“I’ve just tried to be the kind of steady, honest support I would’ve wanted when I was their age, and I’m grateful I got to do that every day for my students.”

KCTCS President Ryan Quarles, whose mother was a university professor, said that he greatly values and admires the lasting impact of exceptional educators.

“Exceptional teachers and guidance counselors like Doug Wainscott don’t just help students pick classes, they help them discover their potential, believe in their future and take the first steps toward it. His impact will ripple through Owen County for generations,” he said.

Jill Holthaus was the winner from Gateway Community & Technical College.