Country music singer Alex Miller named newest ambassador for KDA’s Kentucky Proud program

Lancaster native and country music singer and songwriter Alex Miller will soon be repping Kentucky grown and produced agricultural products as the newest brand ambassador for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) Kentucky Proud program.

﻿“Alex is just as Kentucky as it gets,” Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell said. “Because he comes from an agricultural background, he is the perfect spokesperson for Kentucky Proud products. Like Kentucky Proud products, he represents the authenticity of this state. It couldn’t be a better match.”

As the official agricultural marketing brand of the state for more than two decades, Kentucky Proud raises awareness of the state’s ever-expanding agricultural efforts to promote Kentucky’s farmers, farm families, and farm impact products grown, raised, or processed in Kentucky by Kentuckians.

Through this new partnership, Miller will help amplify that mission to his fanbase and growing national presence, both on the stage and at scheduled appearances in fun, approachable ways to connect consumers with Kentucky producers and celebrate the Commonwealth’s rich agricultural heritage.

“I come from a long line of Kentucky farmers, and I can tell you that the work is hard but incredibly rewarding,” Miller said. “I am honored to join other Kentucky ag producers as a part of Kentucky Proud. This chance to serve as an ambassador will allow me to highlight the accomplishments and amazing products spotlighted by this great program. I love Kentucky and I will always do all I can to share the wonders of the Commonwealth. As an American FFA degree recipient, this was an easy opportunity to say ‘yes’ to, and I’m eager to get started.”

After performing at local jamborees and nursing homes, Miller got his first big shot on the stage after joining the Garrard County High School FFA and taking part in its talent show. His performances took him all the way to the National FFA Convention where he performed for thousands.

In 2021, Miller participated on the hit television show American Idol. The national exposure earned him the opportunity to open for acts such as Hank Williams, Jr., Lee Brice, Josh Turner, Shenandoah, Brooks and Dunn, and more. His singing and guitar skills have also brought him to the country music meccas of the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry.

Miller credits his grandfather, who is a farmer, with the drive and dedication to pursue his passion for singing and performing.

Miller who has upcoming tour dates in North Carolina, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and throughout Kentucky, recently released his current single for Billy Jam Records, “The Byrd,” featuring country hitmaker Tracy Byrd.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture