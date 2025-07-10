Local leaders gather in Covington to mark milestone in providing KY officers with life-saving body armor

Staff report

Law enforcement leaders, lawmakers and prosecutors gathered at the Northern Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial in Covington Wednesday as the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office announced a major milestone in its effort to outfit each of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers with life-saving body armor.

Nearly 2,000 of Kentucky’s officers, deputies and troopers have been fitted or equipped with body armor through the program. Until recently, one in five of Kentucky’s officers were wearing an expired vest or had no vest at all.

In 2024, the General Assembly dedicated $15 million to the attorney general’s office to create the Body Armor Grant Program. The program, launched July 15, 2024, aims to expand to shields, helmets, and other protective equipment in the near future.

“We look forward to working with more Kentucky law enforcement agencies to protect the men and women who protect our families,” said Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman. “Through this program, created by strong leaders in the General Assembly, we’re providing more than a piece of equipment. This body armor represents peace of mind for these officers, their departments, and the families who wait up for their loved ones to come home at the end of each shift.”

Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Ryland Heights) has represented Kenton County since 2013 and serves as the Senate appropriations chair, playing a critical role in securing the funds to outfit the men and women in Kentucky’s law enforcement community.

“The General Assembly’s $15 million investment in the Body Armor Grant Program — $5 million in the first year and $10 million in the second — reflects the Kentucky General Assembly’s strong, ongoing support for law enforcement,” said McDaniel. “These targeted, fiscally responsible funds will help equip and train our police officers with the protection they need as they confront criminal threats and work to keep our communities safe. It’s an honor to deliver these resources to Attorney General Coleman at a time when law enforcement faces growing demands and risks.”

The Northern Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial in Covington bears the names of 39 fallen heroes, including the brother of Campbell County Sheriff Mike Jansen, who was killed in the line of duty in 1984.

“I am honored to see the Commonwealth of Kentucky, under Attorney General Russell Coleman’s leadership, taking decisive action to secure funding for the safety of our dedicated officers,” said Sheriff Jansen, whose department was one of nearly two dozen in Northern Kentucky approved for soft body armor. “They deserve to serve knowing that they can return home safely to their loved ones after each shift.”

“Programs like this one from the attorney general’s office not only enhance officer safety across the Commonwealth but it also enables departments like ours to expand other community services and outreach programs,” said Florence Police Chief Jeff Mallery, whose department also benefitted.