Covington announces 30-member inaugural class of Mayor’s Academy to convene in August

The City of Covington has announced the 30 members selected for the inaugural Covington Mayor’s Academy, an immersive eight-month program designed to educate, involve, and engage residents and stakeholders in the work of City government.

Selected through a competitive process that drew nearly 100 applicants, the participants represent a wide cross-section of Covington’s neighborhoods, from Mainstrasse to Latonia. They also bring with them diverse professional experience, spanning local universities, major health networks, public agencies, large employers, and small businesses, reflecting the diversity of the Covington community.

“The members of the inaugural class embody what makes Covington a truly special place to live and work—individuals from diverse backgrounds united by a shared commitment to strengthening our community,” said Mayor Ron Washington. “It is our hope that, upon graduation, these community leaders will feel empowered to continue shaping a brighter, more vibrant future for Covington.”

The Mayor’s Academy will meet monthly from August 2025 through April 2026, with sessions led by local elected officials and senior City staff. Topics will include everything from city administration and budgeting to public safety, public works, parks and recreation, legal and human resources, and neighborhood services.

Members of the inaugural Mayor’s Academy Class:

• Amanda Arelle, Eastside – software engineering manager, Availity

• Connor Boland, Eastside – property manager, UC Health

• Tami Burgoyne, Licking Riverside – sr. complex claims specialist, W.R. Berkley Corporation

• April Coffee, Westside – business coach, Small Business Development Center

• Maureen Eiting, Old Seminary Square – chief of staff/VP sales ops, DentalXChange

• Sarah Flem, Mainstrasse – insurance executive, Great American Insurance

• Dan Francis, Fort Mitchell – retired minister, Latonia Baptist Church

• Cari Maria Garriga, Licking Riverside – professor, Thomas More University

• Samuel Greenhill, Latonia – children’s librarian, Kenton County Public Library

• Kelly Harper, Westside – career center director, Cincinnati State

• Bonnie Harrison, Riverside – manager, Internal Revenue Service

• Helene Hill, Helentown – administrative assistant, Covington Independent Schools

• Leroy Hodge, Finneytown – executive director, Neighborhood Investment Partners

• Gregg Hothem, South Covington – retired

• Brittany Humphries-Chapman, Seminary Square – donations coordinator, LifeCenter

• Chuck Kemp, Central Business District – real estate agent

• Michael Lange, Lewisburg – real estate and construction professional

• Stevie Smith, Wallace Woods – outreach programmer, Kenton County Public Library

• Laura Menard, Westside – hospital librarian, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

• Kelly McCollough, Peaselburg – sr. instructional designer, University of Cincinnati

• Melissa McQueen, South Covington – executive assistant to CEO, CHNK Behavioral Health

• Emily North, Mainstrasse – marketing and communications Manager, Christ Hospital

• Lydia Noll-Giska, Wallace Woods – social worker, NKY Children’s Advocacy Center

• Tracey Rowe, Batavia – VP of early childhood services, Learning Grove

• Chad Ragan, Wallace Woods – chief of staff, DuBois Chemicals

• Colton Sayers, Westside – occupational therapist, UC Health

• Bil Spicer, Mainstrasse – retired

• Nicole Tepe, Central Business District – attorney, Frost Brown Todd

• Shelley Volpenhein, Independence – business owner, The Fieldhouse

• Alexander Willet, Peaselburg – realtor, Sibcy Cline

While most participants live within Covington, eligibility was also extended to individuals who work for organizations based in the City.

Over the course of the Academy, participants will tour City facilities, hear directly from department directors, explore behind-the-scenes operations, and attend public meetings. The goal is not just to educate, but to build lasting relationships between the City and its residents.

City of Covington