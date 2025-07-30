LifeSciKY names veteran labratory professional Wendy Lemen as first lab services manager

LifeSciKY, Kentucky’s nonprofit lab incubator, has announced the hiring of Wendy Lemen, a laboratory operations professional with more than two decades of expertise supporting academic and research institutions, as its first lab services manager.

Lemen will be the primary point of contact for LifeSciKY’s lab residents, oversee laboratory equipment and services, and be an integral part of day-to-day operations of the lab.

Lemen was previously the biology lab manager at the University of Cincinnati Blue Ash, where she led operations for 11 labs. She has contributed to high-impact research at institutions including the University of Iowa and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and is a Certified Biotechnology Assistant, with technical expertise in molecular biology, microbiology, and lab safety.

“Wendy’s experience and solutions-focused leadership have given her the skills essential for managing shared lab environments,” said Dr. Christin Godale, executive director of LifeSciKY. “She will be an incredible resource for our team and incoming Lab Residents. I look forward to working alongside Wendy as we build up the life sciences ecosystem through science, camaraderie, and collaboration.”

Lemen’s hiring comes ahead of the opening of LifeSciKY’s 15,000-square-foot lab facility located in the OneNKY Center in Covington. In addition to providing a physical space for research and innovation, LifeSciKY fills a critical gap for early-stage biotech companies by providing a community where new ideas are welcomed, and startups have the resources and support to grow and make a global impact.

“LifeSciKY is building more than just a space for research, this is a community where breakthroughs are born. I’m honored to join this mission and excited to help shape the future of scientific discovery in Kentucky,” Lemen said. “This community is full of talented, welcoming, and forward-thinking people. I can’t wait to introduce our Lab Residents to a region that embraces innovation, opportunity, and optimism.”

To learn more about LifeSciKY or to apply for Lab Residency, visit LifeSciKY.com.

