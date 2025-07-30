NKY Chamber to host Government Forum with Congressman Andy Barr August 15

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host U.S. Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) for a discussion about federal policy, its impact on Northern Kentucky businesses, and what may lie ahead.

“Government Forum: A Congressional Conversation with Rep. Andy Barr” will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15 at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South, located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

As chair of the House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy, Barr plays a key role in shaping decisions around banking, capital access and economic growth. He’ll discuss what’s unfolding in Washington, how federal actions could affect local employers, and what he hopes to accomplish as a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2026.

“We’re pleased to welcome Congressman Barr to Northern Kentucky at such a pivotal time,” said Tami Wilson, NKY Chamber vice president of government relations and business advocacy. “As a leader on financial services policy and someone on the front lines in Washington, he brings real insight into how federal decisions are shaping the economy and business climate across Kentucky. With so much happening at the federal level, this is a timely opportunity for our members and the broader business community to hear directly from someone helping shape those policies and to ask questions that matter to them.”

“I want to thank Tami Wilson and the entire Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for giving me the opportunity to address NKY entrepreneurs about what I’m working on with President Trump to strengthen our economy and opportunities throughout Kentucky,” said Barr. “From the Big Beautiful Tax Cut to the work being done to make America Energy Dominant again, we have made great progress on making the market stronger for our innovators. But more work is there to be done and I look forward to outlining my vision for the future.”

Barr has represented Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District since 2013. He is a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee and currently chairs the Financial Institutions Subcommittee, which oversees key financial regulators such as the Federal Reserve, FDIC, OCC, CFPB, and others. Barr played a role in crafting and voted in support of the Big Beautiful Bill Act, which recently was signed into law by President Trump. He also supported the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act into through Congress, a law that will make America the dominant home for cryptocurrency for generations to come.

Barr also serves on the House Foreign Affairs and Select Committee on China. On these Committees, Barr has led efforts to confront the threat of the CCP by authoring legislation to block U.S. investment in Chinese military and surveillance companies and advancing sanctions on those involved in China’s fentanyl supply chain.

A Lexington native, Barr graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1992, earned his B.A. in Government and Philosophy from the University of Virginia in 1996, and his J.D. from the University of Kentucky in 2001.

He lives in Lexington with his wife, Davis, their son Hale, and two daughters, Eleanor and Mary Clay.

Government Forum tickets are $40 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and $35 for NKYP participants. Registration is free with an NKYP Event Pass. To register, visit www.nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce