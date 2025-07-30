Safe Haven Baby Boxes announces newest location at Florence Fire and EMS Headquarters

Safe Haven Baby Boxes has announced its newest baby box will be unveiled on Thursday at 1:00 p.m at the Florence Fire and EMS Headquarters located at 8101 Dream St.

The newest addition represents a significant step forward in the organization’s mission to provide a safe and anonymous alternative to surrendering an infant. The new location will offer a secure and compassionate option for parents in crisis and help ensure every infant has a chance for a safe and loving future.

Across the country, there are 370 Safe Haven Baby Box locations, with 56 in the Kentucky.

The Safe Haven Baby Box in Florence was made possible by the city administration and the Fire District, who worked to bring this resource to the community.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey on a mission to end infant abandonment. In addition to baby boxes, the organization provides a confidential National Hotline, 1-866-99BABY1. Twenty-four states now have a baby box presence within their state

“We have seen time and time again that preparation can save and change lives,” said Kelsey. “We never know when or where we will be needed, so it is crucial to have options for mothers in crisis. I am grateful for local advocates who take our mission to their community.”

Since 2017, 63 infants have been safely and legally surrendered in a baby box. The National Safe Haven Crisis Line has assisted with over 153 handoff surrenders. Each year, the numbers increase with more baby boxes available across the country.

Surrendered infants are adopted by families who have registered as foster-to-adopt. The Local Department of Family Services coordinates the adoption process.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes