Mike Tussey: National Night Out is on the way — August 5; make plans to join in

Once upon a time, a Kentucky city won the the National NNO Title of having the very Best Celebration in America. You may be wondering just what is National Night Out and how could you be involved. It all began in 1984 when it was established by Matt Peskin of NationalTown Watch because like McGruff the Crime Dog’s famous bark it was time to: “TAKE A BITE OUT OF CRIME.”

The purpose of the annual event is to create awareness about police programs within communities, such as drug prevention, neighborhood watches, and a myriad of other crime prevention efforts.

It was very simple at first, encouraging neighbors to turn on their porch lights while sitting in front of their homes on NNO evening. The focus was on promoting Neighborhood Watch in every community in the land while working in conjunction with their local police and sheriff offices. Neighbors would welcome their local officers to visit the neighborhoods and educate them on the many facets of crime prevention, and how to report crimes and suspicious activity.

My yesteryear memories of a National Night Out evening many years ago are still very vivid even today. It was 1984 and I was the Ashland, Kentucky Police Department Crime Prevention Officer. Matt Peskin of NNO virtually contacted every police agency in America in regard to creating a neighborhood watch and celebrate annually on the first Tuesday in August.

When I received his information, I immediately registered APD and we were requested to join cities nationwide annually and compete for the best crime prevention promotion via NNO in America. The competition was simple. The focus for our celebration was to keep within the crime prevention message of creating neighborhood watches and then celebrate in August.

We participated for several years without being recognized or winning any level of competition and then it happened.

It was time to formulate our new plans while forming committee members who were movers and shakers within the city. Our new committee met once a month for awhile, then even more as summer approached and our new theme was created. So, 36 years ago, August 7, 1989 the city of Ashland’s Police department stepped up and competed with 8,800 cities nationwide.

Keep in mind, back then there were no population divisions like today. Ashland would compete with New York, LA, Boston and the list goes on. Our committee agreed we would celebrate in our beautiful Central Park.

My responsibility was to accent within our celebration the key of creating neighborhood watch with a theme, using as many community assets as possible. That meant volunteers would be used to promote APD’s many crime prevention programs while securing corporate sponsorships such as Ashland Oil, Kentucky Power, Columbia Gas, restaurants, civic clubs, high school bands and cheerleaders, media support from radio and tv, and even corporate mascots. As chairman of our event, I came up with an idea that would later become the blue print for a National Night Out Championship title over those 8,800 cities nationwide.

One of the keys for championship points was to solidly CONVEY National Town Watch’s theme of promoting Neighborhood Watch.

It’s no secret that Kentucky is a basketball crazed state. It always was and continues to be – even today. So, I decided to contact the University of Kentucky and their new basketball coach RICK PITINO.

My plan was to have Coach Pitino become our spokesperson while conveying the reasons for our civic gathering while celebrating Crime Prevention. That historic “gathering” on Tuesday August 7, 1989 would turn out to be well in excess of 5,000 which included a very young Billy Ray Cyrus entertaining the huge crowd.

Coach Pitino agreed with one stipulation and that was to provide air travel for him to Ashland and then back to Lexington. I didn’t hesitate to contact my friends at Ashland Oil and ask them if they could provide a jet for Kentucky Coach Pitino and his staff. In minutes, my answer was a solid YES!

I not only confirmed the new Wildcat Coach, but anther heavyweight corporate sponsor using their signage would be huge.

My plan was to utilize the huge basketball court in Ashland’s Central Park for a “corporate mascot” basketball game with Coach Pitino. The crowd, the bands, cheerleaders, senior citizens, the city government, radio and television stations, civic clubs all surrounded the court to watch ‘THE GAME.’

However, I needed two more elements for success:

• The event would begin at 7 p.m. I contacted my friend and meteorologist at WOWK Channel 13, Melanie Walters, and requested a LIVE shot of the crowd during the 6 p.m. news. In fact, I had an angle in mind. I asked if she would allow me to call the evening weather in uniform while encouraging citizens to come to the park for the great celebration National Night Out. She agreed.

It turned out that I was the only Police Officer in America per Matt Peskin, who urged for the people to come to NNO on Live television. Many points were earned from this publicity.

• I needed to create a text for Coach Pitino to use while coaching his Mascot team members such as Ronald McDonald, Smokey the Bear, and McGruff the Crime Dog. These corporate mascots reflected corporate involvement and created huge points. I created a text which was to be huge in winning the NNO National Title.

Coach Pitino had a wireless microphone which gave him a strong voice to address the 5,000+.

The skit began with the mascots shooting lay ups. McGruff missed them all. Pitino blew his whistle and exiled McGruff to the “showers” which was a General Telephone phone booth nearby.

Inside the booth were two small children, a very young Megan Lynch and Sonny Hughes. Sonny wore a UK basketball uniform, Megan was a UK Cheerleader.

Pitino had his back turned coaching his team, while McGruff came up behind him and whispered in his ear.

Pitino blew his whistle and shouted:

“TIME OUT! TIME OUT! McGruff is right this is NATIONAL NIGHT OUT all over America tonight! America needs to create more and more Neighborhood Watches to protect our citizens and of course, these two wonderful future Wildcats!”

With those words, our video of it all caught the tremendous ovation from the Ashland citizens. Moments later upon a nearby stage, we received congratulations from the Mayor and City Commissioners.

In a short time, I received a called from Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. It was from Matt Peskin of National Town Watch declaring that our celebration of National Night Out 1989 was indeed, the very BEST in the nation.

He stated that it was how we conveyed our message of Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Watch!

So, its 2025 and in just five short days, Tuesday August 5, cities across America will join our law enforcement agencies here in Northern Kentucky to celebrate NNO.

Make your plans to attend in your community by contacting your local Police Department for times and location.

Trust me, you will enjoy meeting your local Officers while viewing their fine equipment and information of their community services.

It’s truly an annual family event. Make your plans to attend today.

Even though McGruff the Crime Dog is 36 years older now, he still gets around just fine. Remember when he barks – he still is working for you and still wants to: “TAKE A BITE OUT OF CRIME.”



