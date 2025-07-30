Applications open for second round of Kentucky Arts Council America250KY Grants

The Kentucky Arts Council is now accepting applications for the second round of America250KY Grants through August 24, for projects taking place within the grant period of Oct. 1, through Sept. 1, 2026.

As the United States prepares to commemorate 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, the Commonwealth is exploring the people, places, and events that create our shared history over the past 250 years. As a legacy of this semiquincentennial, artists, organizations, and communities are invited to commemorate this anniversary and interpret its themes.

In April, 27 Kentucky artists and arts organizations were awarded grants through the first round of funding, totaling more than $211,000. Projects involving film, opera, educational programs, new plays, arts exhibitions, and textile arts were all part of the first round of awardees.

Individual artists, arts and cultural organizations, communities, or other nonprofit entities are invited to apply with their proposals for public art projects, artwork creation, and other initiatives, events, and programs. The results will provide a lasting legacy of the America250 commemoration to the people of the Commonwealth.

to apply, visit artscouncil.ky.gov.

For more information, register for the online application overview at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Kentucky Arts Council